Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin meets with Ralph Northam to begin transition of power

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin is meeting with Governor Ralph Northam for the first time today to begin the transition of power.

The closed meeting started at 11 a.m. Youngkin and Northam will make brief remarks to the media at noon.

Northam congratulated Youngkin on his win Wednesday and encouraged him to continue the progress Virginia has begun —

bringing $77 billion in new capital investment and 100,000 jobs,

allocating the largest financial reserves in state history,

making Virginia the best state for business and for workers,

investing a record amount in public education,

expanding access to healthcare, early childhood education and free community college,

delivering universal broadband and clean energy,

delivering vaccination rates in the top ten among the states, and

making voting easier, even as other states make it harder.

“Over the past four years, Virginia has accomplished something unique in America—delivering the most progressive agenda in the country, while also preserving traditions of fiscal responsibility and economic stewardship. Most importantly, we have made Virginia a more welcoming, open, and inclusive Commonwealth. Virginians expect this critical work to continue,” Northam said in a statement.

8News will be live streaming the event. Stay with us for updates.