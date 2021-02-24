LIVE: Virginia Gov. Northam eases coronavirus restrictions

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — In a Wednesday press conference, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced a slow rollback of the state’s coronavirus restrictions starting Monday, March 1. Here are the specifics:

Alcohol sales will be extended to midnight from 10 p.m.

The modified stay at home order will be lifted, no more midnight curfew

Outdoor gatherings raised to 25 people from 10

Outdoor venues increase capacity from 250 to 30% capacity or up to 1,000 people – whichever is fewer

If new infections and hospitalizations continue to plummet, Northam said, the 1,000 person cap on outdoor venues and events could be lifted.

“We don’t want to risk progress by easing restrictions too quickly,” Northam said.

Several of the current restrictions were put in place in December in anticipation of holiday case surges and have not been loosened since. Other restrictions, like the 10 p.m. cutoff on alcohol sales, were enacted in November.

At his press conference last week, Northam increased the cap on spectators allowed at youth sports to 250 people with social distancing.

Northam is also announcing that overnight summer camps will be able to open as of May 1 with safety measures in place. Registrations can begin before that.

The mask mandate for Virginians over the age of 5 will continue for indoor public settings and outdoors when social distancing can’t be achieved.

WRIC’s Jackie DeFusco contributed to this report.