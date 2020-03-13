Virginia General Assembly appoints Prince William’s first Latino judge to district court

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The Virginia General Assembly has appointed two new judges to serve in the Prince William County District Court. One of them is the county’s first Latino judge.

Carlos Flores Laboy is an attorney for Old Town Advocates in Manassas where he represents juveniles in juvenile and domestic relations district courts. He also serves as a substitute district court judge. He says the Prince William County Bar welcomed him when he started practicing law. That warm welcome will also be reflected in his courtroom.

“I do understand how difficult it is for everyone to come to court. I mean, lawyers do it every day, so for them, you just walk in and you know what’s going to happen, but not the same for people in the community,” said Flores Laboy. “A lot of times they don’t know what’s going to happen so I want them to know that when they walk into my courtroom they’re going to hear what’s going to happen they’re going to have the opportunity to ask questions and I want them to know that they should feel comfortable.”

Flores Laboy believes he’s the only fluent Spanish speaker of the court’s judges — another method of making his courtroom more comfortable for Spanish speakers. “That’s not to say that they have to, though; we have great court interpreters in Prince William County,” Flores Laboy said. He will stop practicing law once he starts at the courthouse on June 1.