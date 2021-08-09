Virginia General Assembly agrees to multi-billion-dollar spending plan for COVID relief funding

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The General Assembly has agreed to a deal on how to spend — or save — roughly $4.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding allocated to Virginia through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The House of Delegates approved the conference report on a bipartisan vote of 78-20. The Senate voted 23-16 to send the budget bill to Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk. Northam is expected to sign off on the deal.

“The Governor is grateful to the legislature for their hard work and collaborative partnership. This bill makes critical investments in small businesses, public health infrastructure, first responders and law enforcement, universal broadband, and college affordability. It will move our Commonwealth forward,” Northam’s spokesperson Alena Yarmosky said in a statement.

The agreement includes several amendments initiated by the state Senate, including bigger hazard pay bonuses for certain sheriff’s deputies and corrections officers, a roadmap for restarting same-day service at the DMV and language regulating how college athletes can profit off of their name, image and likeness.

The deal also maintains several commitments laid out by Democratic leadership before the special session started.

“With this budget, we will meet the needs of thousands of Virginians across the Commonwealth. This funding is vital to rebuilding Virginia stronger and will have an enormous impact on the people hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our Democratic Majority’s hard work will continue to move the Commonwealth forward,” Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax), House Democratic Majority Leader Charniele Herring (Alexandria), and House Democratic Caucus Chair Rip Sullivan (Fairfax) said in a joint statement.

The spending package includes investments to expand broadband, replenish the unemployment trust fund, provide additional grant funding for small businesses and improve air quality in schools.

The deal also includes funding to address staff shortages impacting Virginia State Police and the state’s mental health hospitals.

Additionally, the budget includes language to extend state-level protections for those struggling to pay rent and utility bills due to the pandemic.