Virginia football coach recorded making racist and demeaning remarks to student athlete

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A coach with Virginia’s Henrico County Schools has been caught on tape making racist and disparaging remarks to a student-athlete.

The Hermitage High School student says it has been going on for months. Fed up, he took out his cell phone during an encounter in mid-January and hit record.

Some of the comments to the child were insulting and demeaning. The junior varsity football team coach can be heard saying, “You ain’t nobody to me. I don’t care about you.”

The coach also used racial slurs and profanity, saying, “I don’t give a s***.”

The teen’s mom shared the recordings, claiming the school has done nothing about it. She worries that if the coach is talking to her son this way, he’s probably doing it to other students too..

WRIC is not identifying the mother or student, as they fear retaliation. The mother said she can’t believe a JV coach would talk to a child this way.

“I am outraged, livid that again an educator would speak to a child like that. I think he’s became way too comfortable. He’s been getting away with it I believe for quite some time.”

Her son first told her about the cursing, and humiliating comments back in July during summer practice. Her son said he was disrespecting him.

The student said during practice the coach picked on the equipment he was wearing, “He said take that f-ing helmet off.”

The mom said that she brought it to the attention of the principal and the head coach, but never heard back.

“They said they would follow up with me about it and I heard nothing more.”

After months of abuse and bullying, her son took out his phone and hit record and then shared the recording with another coach. That coach brought the issue to the attention of the school administration, and the student’s mother was then notified.

“They just kept using words like everything is internal, this must be is discreet.” The mom said the lack of answers was hard to hear. “Very frustrating. I put my trust into Henrico Schools. I feel I deserve answers.”

Eileen Cox, Henrico Schools Chief of Communications said, “We are aware of the situation and addressing it.”

She said staff is expected to act respectfully and professionally with all students. While she couldn’t provide further details on a personnel matter, she did say, “We are taking appropriate action.”

The athlete’s mom questions that, because she says the coach is still working. She added that nobody has apologized to her or her son.

“You know, honestly an apology would be nice. I feel like take accountability, acknowledge what you did, and apologize.”