Virginia Finishes FY 2021 with Record-Breaking $2.6 Billion Surplus

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Virginia State Capitol (Photo by VCU CNS)

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam reported on Wednesday that the Commonwealth reached the end of fiscal year 2021 with a historic $2.6 billion surplus, the largest in the state’s history. According to the Governor’s office, total revenue collections soared 14.5% over fiscal year 2020, ahead of the forecast of 2.7% growth.

In a statement, Northam said, “Fueled by a surging economy, federal American Rescue Plan funds, and the largest surplus in Virginia history, we have significant resources available to make transformational investments in this Commonwealth. I look forward to working with the General Assembly in the fall to seize this opportunity so we can build a brighter future for all Virginians.”

FY 2021 revenue data based on preliminary data is as follows:

  • Total general fund revenue collections, excluding transfers, exceeded the official forecast (Chapter 552) by $2.6 billion (11.7% variance) in fiscal year 2021.
  • The 30-year average general fund revenue forecast variance is 1.6%.
  • Payroll withholding and sales tax collections, 80% of total revenues, and the best indicator of current economic activity in the Commonwealth, finished $560.2 million or 3.3% ahead of the forecast.
  • Payroll withholding grew by 4.7%, exceeding the forecast of 2.7% growth.
  • Sales tax collections increased 12.4% as compared to the annual forecast of 4.7%. Brick and mortar store sales increased 7.6% and internet sales increased 32.3%.
  • Fourth quarter results show that payroll withholding and sales tax grew 12.5%.
  • Non-withholding income tax collections finished the year ahead of expectations, up 37.1%. This was mainly due to a 68.0% increase in final payments to the Department of Taxation. Estimated payments increased 19.8%.
  • Individual income tax refunds were a positive to the forecast as the average check size did not increase. Tax refunds were $339.4 million below expectations, a positive to the bottom line.
  • Corporate income tax collections increased 49.8% for the year, ahead of the annual forecast of 27.4%. A preliminary analysis of the data reveal a broad based increase from larger corporations based on economic related growth.

The Commonwealth will release the completed data during the Joint Money Committee meeting on August 18.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories