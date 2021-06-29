Virginia extends ‘Cocktails-to-Go’ laws for one more year

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Whether it’s on the rocks or frozen, Virginia has now extended cocktail-to-go laws for one more year.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurants created a way to offer cocktails to go with a meal. The General Assembly decided to continue this practice. In addition, restaurants that deliver wine and beer can continue to do so as well. One Alexandria resident said this a smart choice.

“I’m excited about it, I think it’s a good thing because people don’t have to be forced to drink their drinks or if they don’t want to drink inside they can take it home on the go with them. As long as they do it safely I think it should be a great thing” said Dony’ae Bush.

A few other laws have been enacted to help the alcoholic beverage industry and related businesses become effective July 1st.