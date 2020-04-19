Virginia expands COVID-19 testing

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– Virginia has expanded COVID-19 tests expanding the guidelines for people who qualify for the test.

According to the Virginia health department the increase in testing came as the total number of new COVID-19 tests declined week-over-week, with 16,454 tests reported April 3rd-9th and 13,538 tests reported April 10th-17th.

Some of the groups eligible for the new tests include:

health care workers and first responders who have COVID-19 symptoms

patients hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms

uninsured patients with COVID-19 symptoms

a person with COVID-19 symptoms who live in homeless shelters, assisted living facilities, group homes, prisons, detention centers, jails or nursing homes.

Newborn babies whose mother experienced COVID-19 symptoms

“We’re scouring the country looking for that equipment and helping our institutions increase testing, we just haven’t been successful because of the shortage but we realize that we need to get significantly higher testing to accomplish the missions that the governor has indicated have to be done, said Daniel Carey, Secretary of Health and Human Services.

As of right now the CDC recommends prioritizing testing for hospital patients and symptomatic health care workers.