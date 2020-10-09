Virginia ends moratorium on utility disconnections for missed payments

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Virginians who have been unable to pay their utilities during the COVID-19 pandemic are no longer protected by a moratorium.

The moratorium stopped providers from shutting off electricity, gas, water, or sewer service. The State Corporation Commission said it would allow the moratorium to end October 5th after it had been extended past its previous ending date of September 16th. However, Dominion Energy said it will continue to help customers in need.

Peggy Fox, Dominion Energy Community Relations Manager said, “The legislator right now is making these crucial decisions and so before we take action, we want to make sure we’re doing the right thing. We want to prevent disconnection for non-payment and we want to forgive past due bills, but we need the legislator to take action first.”

In addition to extending repayment, Dominion officials said they will be expanding assistance and eligibility for EnergyShare, its bill assistance program.