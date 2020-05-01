Virginia Dominion Energy customers can expect to see a $6 monthly bill reduction

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM)– Starting May 1, Virginia Dominion Energy customers can expect to see their bill drop by $6 per month.

According to Peggy Fox of Dominion Energy, the change is due to a drop in the fuel charge, and the cost of fuel for power stations. The reduction is driven by their generation fleet in Virginia, which is reducing carbon emissions by displacing coal. One Dominion Energy customer considers this to be a blessing to see a decrease in her bill during this critical time.

Arianna Herriott, Dominion Energy Customer said, “It means a lot that a company is even thinking about their customers, especially during this pandemic. Personally my electricity bill has gone up because I’ve been staying home more watching TV and etc. The fact that Dominion is even thinking about its customers even its only $6 its a blessing.”

According to Fox, the company approved adjustments so customers can start saving two months earlier than in past years.

