Virginia doctor faces federal prescription fraud charges

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia physician has been charged with handing out illegitimate prescriptions for amphetamines. Forty-eight-year-old Gurpreet Bajwa of Oakton was arrested Wednesday and charged in federal court in Alexandria with illegal distribution of Adderall.

He was ordered held pending a detention hearing scheduled for Friday. An FBI affidavit says undercover officers visited Bajwa’s office in Fairfax in 2018 and obtained Adderall prescriptions under flimsy pretexts.

The FBI began its investigation after local police said his prescriptions had been linked to drug trafficking and overdoses. Bajwa’s license was suspended briefly in 2012 in relation to his prescriptions.