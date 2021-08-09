Virginia DMV offers new online payment plan option

The Virginia DMV will now allow online payment plans for those without insured vehicles.

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced their new online feature for customers to establish a payment plan contract for those without insured vehicles.

The DMV is now allowing those who owe fees for not having insured vehicles to enter a payment plan. Owners will be able to pay the fees over a period of time and continue to drive.

The DMV outlines the following for the online payment program:

  • The vehicle owner must pay a minimum of $25 per month, per vehicle by the due date
  • The balance must also be paid in full within three years
  • The vehicle owner must provide proof of financial responsibility for three years from the date of suspension.

You can learn more about the payment plan on the Virginia DMV’s website.

