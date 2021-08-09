Virginia DMV offers new online payment plan option

The Virginia DMV will now allow online payment plans for those without insured vehicles.

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced their new online feature for customers to establish a payment plan contract for those without insured vehicles.

The DMV is now allowing those who owe fees for not having insured vehicles to enter a payment plan. Owners will be able to pay the fees over a period of time and continue to drive.

The DMV outlines the following for the online payment program:

The vehicle owner must pay a minimum of $25 per month, per vehicle by the due date

The balance must also be paid in full within three years

The vehicle owner must provide proof of financial responsibility for three years from the date of suspension.

You can learn more about the payment plan on the Virginia DMV’s website.