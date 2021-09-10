Virginia DMV offering walk-in and appointment services starting in October

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will begin offering appointments and walk-in services on alternating days in October.

Starting Oct. 5, all of the 75 DMV locations statewide will be for appointments only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays will be left open for walk-in services.

“We are pleased to continue offering appointments in addition to walk-in service, since our customers greatly appreciate the convenience and efficiency appointments afford,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “Those who can plan ahead should schedule an appointment for service but, if in-person assistance is needed urgently, walk-in service will now be available two and a half days per week.”

DMV offices were temporarily closed in 2020 when the pandemic started and then reopened for appointments only in May 2020.

During the appointment-only period, residents told 8News they were having issues scheduling an appointment. However, a survey conducted by the DMV found that 77% of respondents wanted to keep the option to schedule an appointment.

The walk-in services are returning following a Virginia General Assembly voted to approve a budget amendment proposed by Sen. Chap Peterson (D-Fairfax City) that would require the DMV to accept walk-ins again.

The DMV encourages people to cancel any scheduled appointments that they no longer plan to use.

People opting to not make an appointment will be served on a first-come, first-served basis depending on the reason for their visit. Wait times are expected for these unscheduled services.

Virginians can also access many services online or by mail.