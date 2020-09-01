Virginia DMV extends validity of state-issued credentials by 60 days

(WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam on Tuesday announced a 60-day extension for license and registration renewals that may have expired during the ongoing pandemic.

The governor’s Fifth Executive Directive 7, effective Aug. 28, extends the validity of some credentials issued by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to accommodate Virginians with driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and identification cards expiring during the COVID-19 public health emergency, stated a release from the DMV.

Customers with the aforementioned credentials originally expiring in August, September and October will be granted the extension. November expiration dates have been extended through the end of November

Vehicle registrations have not been further extended, the DMV added.

DMV is also implementing a new option to allow for renewing driver’s licenses online or by mail that would normally be required to be done in person. Beginning in mid-September, customers who are due to renew their eight-year credential in person (because they renewed online or by mail last time) will have two options for renewing.

Option 1: Eight-year/renew by appointment – Schedule an appointment to renew the driver’s license or ID card for the full eight years.

– Schedule an appointment to renew the driver’s license or ID card for the full eight years. New – Option 2: Two-year/renew remotely – Renew online or by mail a driver’s license or ID card to be valid for two years. DMV will mail the credential to the customer’s address on file. (Customers are encouraged to make sure their address is current.) In two years, these customers will need to visit DMV for their next renewal, a vision screening and a new photo for an eight-year credential. (This option is not available to customers age 75+ as Virginia law requires an in-person renewal every five years.)

DMV says 72 customer service centers have reopened for appointment-only visits.

Click here for more information on a complete list of appointment services available and reopen

