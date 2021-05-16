Virginia DMV expands appointment availability as COVID-19 restrictions ease in the state

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced the expansion of appointment slots.

The DMV will open more windows in its customer service centers, effective June 1st. The expansion comes after Governor Ralph Northam announced the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

The change will create 184,000 additional appointments across the Commonwealth.

“Virginians have told us they appreciate the convenience and high quality service the appointment system affords,” Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb said in a press release. “The Governor’s announcement today enables us to open more windows so customers can secure appointments sooner, but we are still taking great care to offer service that is safe for everyone.”

Customers will be able to begin to schedule these appointments starting next week.