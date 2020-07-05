Virginia Department of Health urges residents to be aware of legitimate Contract Tracers

According to the Virginia Department of Health Contact Tracers will not ask for social security numbers or bank details

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– The Virginia Department of Health is encouraging all Virginians to engage with legitimate Contact Tracers and to avoid scams.

According to the Virginia Department of Health Contact Tracers will not ask for social security numbers or bank details. Virginia employs contact tracers to notify individuals who have been exposed to known cases of COVID-19 said health officials.

Recognizing the signs of a scam is important and contact tracers will not ask for your SSN, or credit card numbers. The commonwealth also does not charge individuals for contact tracing services.