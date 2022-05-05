RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Beach season is just around the corner, and for many families, that means summer camp for the kids. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) recently released its latest set of COVID-19 guidelines for overnight summer camps.

Read on to get the latest VDH recommendations for keeping summer camp activities safe in light of the pandemic.

Vaccination

All campers and staff should be up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters if eligible.

Masking

Check the VDH’s masking recommendations, including wearing a mask if symptoms appear.

Masking is recommended in the ten days after a positive COVID-19 test and in the ten days following exposure to a person with COVID-19.

Indoor masking is encouraged, especially when participating in activities in the larger community.

Some children, including those with certain disabilities, may find it difficult to wear a mask. The CDC has information about the use and care of masks for children and people with disabilities.

Individuals who are at high risk for severe disease should talk to their healthcare provider about wearing a mask in indoor settings.

Testing

Check with your camp on guidelines for how to submit proof of your child’s negative viral test taken 1–3 days before arrival.

If necessary, camps may consider issuing both diagnostic and screening testing to detect a COVID-19 infection.

Screening

The VDH is asking all camps to develop a plan to reduce the risk posed by infectious campers and staff. Make sure to check with your camp organizers for these protocols. Information on how to monitor COVID-19 symptoms is also available from the CDC.

Ventilation