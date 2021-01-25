Virginia Department of Health cancels future COVID-19 vaccinations

Virginia Health Center is canceling appointments scheduled from Jan. 26th and thereafter.

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced that they will no longer be receiving disbursements of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hospitals in Virginia will no longer receive vaccines directly from the VDH, and instead only be distributed to local health districts going forward. This also includes the Walter Reed Community Clinic and the VHC Physician Group clinic.

As a result, Arlington County is rescheduling their first dose vaccine appointments initially scheduled at Virginia Hospital Center.

In a press release, Virginia Hospital Center said it must cancel all future first dose appointments at their community vaccine clinics, starting with appointments scheduled for Jan. 26th and thereafter.

The Virginia Hospital Center also says that those scheduled to receive their second dose of the vaccine will not have their appointment canceled.

Arlington residents who received a cancellation notice will be contacted to reschedule.

Those who live outside Arlington County should monitor their local health district websites for updates.