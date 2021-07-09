Virginia Department of Corrections to allow visitors soon

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Corrections (DOC) announced it will soon allow visitors in its facilities across the Commonwealth.

Starting July 15, attorneys, court officials, embassy officials, and other official visitors will be able to enter DOC facilities. The Department estimates in-person family visitation will resume on September 1.

Throughout the pandemic, the DOC said it has set up thousands of video visits for inmates and will continue online visits for unvaccinated inmates. The inmates who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to meet with public visitors in person.

Visitors age 12 and over will be required to take a self-administered COVID-19 test and show a negative result before entering the facility.

More information can be found here.