RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Democrats are proposing an alternative plan to give Virginians relief from high gas prices.

According to House Democratic Leader Eileen Filler-Corn, lawmakers will propose sending one-time payments of $50 to every car owner in Virginia and up to $100 per household, excluding electric vehicle owners.

If the plan is approved by the politically divided legislature, Filler-Corn said it’s not yet clear how soon Virginians could get the rebates but the goal would be to get them out immediately using checks or direct deposits.

Filler-Corn’s office estimates it would cost the state up to $140 million, but possibly less, based on data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. She said her preference would be to use federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to cover the cost. Alternatively, she said the money could come from the General Fund.

Filler-Corn said the plan would provide direct relief–equivalent to 200 gallons of state gas tax savings–for each consumer at less than one-third of the cost of the plan proposed by Governor Glenn Youngkin.

“His plan will help out-of-state drivers and oil companies. That’s not what we want to do. Our plan is going to get money in the pockets of Virginians now so we need to take action,” Filler-Corn said in an interview on Friday.

Governor Youngkin announced emergency legislation of his own aimed at saving consumers money at the pump. If passed, the proposal would suspend the state’s Motor Vehicle Fuels Tax for gas distributors, which is 26.2 cents per gallon for gasoline and 27 cents for diesel, for three months beginning in May. It would then be phased back in throughout August and September, according to Youngkin.

“With gas prices and inflation squeezing families’ pocketbooks across Virginia and the nation and with over $1 billion in unanticipated revenue in our transportation fund, the general assembly must act now. Virginia should join numerous other states, led by both Republicans and Democrats, in temporarily suspending the gas tax. Actions speak louder than words, we can lower gas prices now for all Virginians,” Youngkin said in a statement earlier this week.

Youngkin’s legislation is expected to be voted on during a special session that got off to a slow start on Monday. There is no set date for the bill to be heard at this point.

Filler-Corn’s office said their proposal will be introduced as a substitute to Youngkin’s bill in committee.

It’s not yet clear if it will get the support of the Republican majority in the House of Delegates. The caucus has already publicly supported Youngkin’s plan.

Youngkin’s proposal has drawn pushback from many Democrats who argue it will have a negative impact on transportation funding and result in uncertain savings for consumers since the gas tax is levied on distributors. Youngkin acknowledged in a recent interview that the legislation would not guarantee relief to consumers.

The Governor estimated his plan would cost $437 million. Youngkin said it would come out of the Commonwealth Transportation Fund, which he says has more than $1 billion in “unanticipated revenue.”

