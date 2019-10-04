Virginia Delegate hosts town hall on Virginia’s economy

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia Delegate Ibraheem Samirah hosted a town hall meeting Thursday to discuss Virginia’s economic status quo.

Community members gathered at Herdon Middle School to participate in the first meeting in a series of town halls that will be held throughout the county to tackle the issues of job quality, criminal justice reform, and housing affordability in the area.

Delegate Samirah says that by engaging the community in these discussions, the plan is to inform and have an open dialogue with elected officials about issues in the community and come up with tangible solutions.