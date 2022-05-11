Del. Danica Roem, D-Manassas, is running for a state Senate seat in Northern Virginia.

Roem came to national prominence in 2017 when she was first elected to Virginia’s House of Delegates as the first openly transgender woman to be elected to state office in the U.S.

The Democratic delegate announced her bid for the newly drawn 30th Senate district, where she already lives in. Roem already represents 16 of the 18 precincts within the 30th district.

So far no other Democrat has announced their intention to primary her during the 2023 election season, and she is expected to sail to victory once again.

Roem has been a fierce advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and has championed numerous bills advancing civil rights within the commonwealth.

Following the recent string of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation being passed in many southern states, as well as the impending Supreme Court decision which could overturn Roe vs. Wade, Roem says she hopes her election as a state Senator would help prevent such laws from being enacted in Virginia.

“To me, that is the antithesis of constituent service,” Roem said in an interview. “You can not serve your constituents by attacking them.”

If elected to the newly drawn 30th district, Roem would represent much of Prince William County and would bring her expertise as a transportation wonk to the state Senate.

So far only one Republican candidate has announced their intention of running against her, former Manassas City Councilmember Ian Lovejoy.

The general election will be held in November 2023.