Virginia COVID-19 update on April 6

VIRGINIA (WDVM) Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is speaking live at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 6 to give an update to coronavirus response and impact in the commonwealth. Watch it live here.

Last week, he issued a stay-at-home order for Virginians to limit travel only for necessities.

Northam reminded that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now issued guidelines for everyone to wear cloth face coverings when they go out for necessary travel, such as to the grocery store and other essential public places. These non-medical grade masks are not 100% protection from COVID-19, but can help people avoid touching their faces, and to catch some of the droplets that may spread from talking, coughing and sneezing.

Northam also said they expect a shipment of personal protective equipment to be shipped to Virginia from Asia next week.

Fairfax County, Virginia now has 488 cases of COVID-19, the highest in the entire state. The statewide number of COVID-19 cases is 2,878, according to the latest April 6 data provided by the Virginia Department of Health. Fifty-four people have died.

Here is the county breakdown for northern Virginia COVID-19 cases: