Virginia COVID-19 update: August 5

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam is speaking live at 2 p.m. for an update to COVID-19 response in Virginia. Watch live here on WDVM 25.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

As of August 5, 2020, the Virginia Department of Health reports the following COVID-19 data:

95,049 cumulative positive cases

8,126 cumulative hospitalizations

2,274 total deaths

MORE NEWS ON WDVM