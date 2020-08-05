Virginia COVID-19 update: August 5

Virginia

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam is speaking live at 2 p.m. for an update to COVID-19 response in Virginia. Watch live here on WDVM 25.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

As of August 5, 2020, the Virginia Department of Health reports the following COVID-19 data:

  • 95,049 cumulative positive cases
  • 8,126 cumulative hospitalizations
  • 2,274 total deaths

