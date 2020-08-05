Virginia COVID-19 update: August 5

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam is speaking live at 2 p.m. for an update to COVID-19 response in Virginia. Watch live here on WDVM 25.
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
As of August 5, 2020, the Virginia Department of Health reports the following COVID-19 data:
- 95,049 cumulative positive cases
- 8,126 cumulative hospitalizations
- 2,274 total deaths
