Northam: “Virtual Virginia” allows students to learn without internet access

Virginia

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam is giving an update to COVID-19 in Virginia on April 13.

Northam said Monday students who don’t have internet can access learning content on the state’s online learning tool, “Virtual Virginia,” offline. The tool is available to teachers across the commonwealth to easily facilitate learning through June 30 and close achievement gaps, Northam said.

Fairfax County continues to report the highest population of positive COVID-19 cases throughout the commonwealth, now at 1,164 cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

