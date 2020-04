ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) -- On February 25, Marymount University hosted round one of the men's Atlantic East Basketball Tournament. Senior Taiga Walker, point guard for Marymount's men's basketball team, picked the university to stay close to family.

"My brother basically inspired me first because growing up he was like my role model so that sort of sparked my interest in playing at the collegiate level," Walker said. He also picked Marymount for its competitive cybersecurity major; a field he says might not have been possible at a division one school.