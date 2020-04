LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) -- An 18-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a deadly shooting which happened last month in Loudoun County, Virginia.

On March 8, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office found the suspect -- identified as Bryce T. Thomas of Sterling, Virginia -- and another man suffering from life-threatening injuries in the area of Rusty Blackhaw Square. The other man, identified as 20-year-old Jeremiah D. Gray of Temple Hills, Maryland, died at the hospital, the sheriff's office said.