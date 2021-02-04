Virginia COVID-19 numbers and vaccine summary

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Health reports 516,398 total COVID-19 cases in the state and 3,059 new cases as of Thursday, February 4.

This comes shortly after the state announced a case of the UK COVID-19 variant being identified in an adult resident of Northwest Virginia who recently returned to the state after international travel.

The state has administered 920,641 does of the COVID-19 vaccine, which includes individuals that may have received one or two doses of the vaccine.