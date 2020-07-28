Virginia COVID-19 live update: July 28

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam gave a live update on COVID-19 response at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

He announced a new executive order specifically for the Hampton Roads area that takes effect midnight this Friday.

It restricts alcohol sales/consumption after 10 p.m., closes restaurants by midnight, limits indoor dining to 50% capacity and prohibits social gatherings of more than 50 people.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS DATA

According to the Virginia Department of Health, as of July 28 the commonwealth has reported:

7,686 COVID-19 hospitalizations

2,095 COVID-19 deaths

86,994 COVID-19 cases

Judge refuses to block Northam’s COVID-19 executive orders

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has refused to temporarily block enforcement of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive orders aimed at reducing COVID-19’s spread. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. also on Monday scheduled an Aug. 27 trial date for a Loudoun County businessman’s lawsuit challenging the executive orders. Jon Tigges, owner of the Zion Springs vineyard and wedding venue, is represented by Chap Petersen, an attorney who also is a state senator. Petersen and Northam are both Democrats. The suit claims the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions exceed his emergency powers. Associated Press reports on July 20, 2020.

