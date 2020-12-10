Virginia counties consider five cent bag tax- need clarification from Governor

SAN FRANCISCO – JUNE 02: A cashier bags groceries in plastic bags at Nijiya Market June 2, 2010 in San Francisco, California. California may become the first state in the nation to ban plastic bags from grocery and convenience stores. In addition to the ban, consumers would be charged 5 cents per paper bag if […]

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Many counties in Northern Virginia have discussed putting a five-cent tax on plastic bags, following D.C. and Montgomery county, however, they need more state clarification before moving forward.

Over the summer, Arlington county discussed the possibility of a plastic bag tax but has not moved forward with it yet.

On Tuesday, following suit, Fairfax County’s Environmental Committee presented potential benefits of implementing the tax. In response, many board members voiced apprehension, saying there is no rush to implement a new tax during a pandemic and to slow down the process.

“I don’t understand what the rush is here. Especially to implement a new tax in and around a pandemic that we have no idea how long the impact is going to be and what the impact is going to be on our retailers. You know, it’s a tax that has been admitted is going to disproportionally affect our lower-income residents who are already vulnerable, who are actually taking the brunt of this,” said Supervisor Pat Herrity during the meeting.

Fairfax board members advised the Environmental Committee to allow other counties to move faster with the ordinance and get more clarification from the Governor before taking the next steps.