Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force and IRS-CI warn people of COVID-19 economic payment scams

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– Virginia Coronavirus fraud task force and IRS-CI warn Virginians of potential COVID-19 economic impact payment scams.

Taxpayers are being warned to be alert about possible scams relating to COVID-19 economic impact payments according to the Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force and IRS. According to IRS officials scammers may try to get people to sign over their stimulus checks to them and get you to verify your filing information in order to steal your money.

During this time of crisis, scammers and thieves prey on those most vulnerable in the community in an attempt to personally benefit by stealing their money and personal identity information said the Department of Justice, in a matter of weeks COVID-19 economic payments will be on their way.