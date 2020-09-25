Virginia Cooperative Extension to offer water testing

NORTHERN SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WDVM) — Is your water safe to use? Virginia Cooperative Extension is offering water testing and education for those who have a private water supply like wells or springs in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.

“We encourage…them to get their water tested regularly for their health and for their protection to keep them and their family safe,” said Vanessa Santiago of the Virginia Cooperative Extension.

Water samples will be tested for fourteen parameters some of which include copper, lead, and sodium. Pre-registration and a pre-payment of $60 for a water testing kit are required by October 14th. To register online click here.

Samples will be analyzed at Virginia Tech. A results meeting for all counties will be held Monday, December 7 at 6:30 pm on Zoom.