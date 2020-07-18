Virginia Cooperative Extension receives grant funding for housing counseling

This grant is to support the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– The Virginia Cooperative Extension in Prince William recently received $75,000 in grant funding from Virginia housing to support the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, Financial Education, and Housing Counseling program.

This grant is to support the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development. Financial Education and Housing Counseling programs. Prince William County Government officials said as COVID-19 continues to impact residents in multiple ways. There are more and more people who find themselves in need of housing counseling.

Cooperative Extension Agent Paige Thacker said,

“Virginia Housing, helps people who are looking for housing, as well as people who have found themselves in financial trouble. These funds will cover out grant staff who provide housing counseling for the next two months.”

The county funds the Financial Education and Housing Counseling program through Virginia Cooperative Extension-Prince William , but VCE also seeks and uses grants to help broaden the program, Thacker said.