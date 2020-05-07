Virginia community colleges launch online distance learning

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– Virginia Community Colleges launched a portal earlier this week that allows access for students right at their fingertips.

The online portal is called “College Anywhere Va” and it helps Virginia students find online courses that best meet their needs. the site also connects current and future students with advisors, known as College Navigators, to streamline the application and course enrollment process.

Jim Babb, Internal Communications Manager said,

“We believe this is a resource that can help families whose students were bound for community college, but also families whose students might have been thinking of going to 4 year Universities who want to earn some credits to keep their college on track and in motion during the pandemic.”

“College Anywhere Va” has 10,000 online courses offered through Virginia’s 23 community colleges. Officials said students can access the portal as soon as the summer semester begins.