Virginia city plans ‘reverse’ Christmas parade due to virus

Virginia

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

FILE -In this Dec. 12, 2019 file photo taken with a long exposure, people are silhouetted against a Christmas display, at a park in Lenexa, Kan. Most Americans say the holiday season makes them feel very grateful and generous — but many report feeling stressed, too according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia city is already making plans for how to safely hold its annual Christmas parade during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Instead of the usual format, Fredericksburg will host a “reverse parade,” with stationary floats and spectators who drive by, the Free Lance-Star reported Monday. 

The set-up will be similar to a drive-through holiday lights display and will allow for spacing between parade entrants. 

The theme is “Light up the Season,” and registration for float entrants starts this week.

