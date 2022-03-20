FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Mode on Main by Mara hosted a ‘Stand with Ukraine’ market to raise funds to assist with relief efforts in Ukraine.

“With the things going on in the world and Ukraine, we decided to add a fundraiser for United Help Ukraine. We have a little market in the back with businesses, a DJ, and it’s a family-friendly event,” said Jana Klavina, Owner, Mode on Main by Mara.

The charity event featured ten vendors with various products from clothing, jewelry, skincare, and more.

All proceeds from the market go to United Help Ukraine, which provides aid and medical supplies to people in Ukraine.

Mode on Main has raised nearly $4,000 to support Ukraine.

Representatives of the non-profit said the market was a great opportunity to spread awareness.

“It’s an opportunity for us to interact with the public as they go about their daily activities. It’s a chance to talk with people in a non-pressure situation and provide information to them,” said Rachael Iwanczuk of United Help Ukraine.

Mode on Main is also donating 10 percent of its sales to United Help Ukraine throughout the month.

For more information on how you can support United Help Ukraine, visit unitedhelpukraine.org.