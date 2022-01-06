Virginia braces for second snowstorm of the week as thousands remain without power

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Ahead of Thursday night’s snowfall, Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency, as residents who are still suffering the consequences of the snowstorm on Monday.

Thousands of residents are still without power in the state and roads have yet to be cleared. Stafford County resident Kiran Pervez hasn’t had power in days, relying solely on a fireplace in her home for heat. Pervez is concerned another snowstorm could delay recovery in the state.

“I don’t know if we will continue to have power, because it went back out,” said Pervez. “I think just having heat at this point is particularly important.”

Lack of bandwidth has made it difficult to check for updates, and with limited access to the roads, she is concerned about being able to get food and supplies. But according to Pervez and her neighbors, these are just a few of the long list of worries.

“Some of us were concerned about our offices being able to understand why we’re not able to log in for teleworking,” said Pervez. “That’s been a problem and a concern.”

Gov. Northam is asking residents to be patient, as crews work around the clock to clear downed debris and lines, restore power and clear the roads.

“Having two bouts of snow and icy weather back to back makes it more likely communities will need additional help as they continue to recover from the first round of tree-snapping wet snow and ice that we saw Monday…While we typically have ample resources for snow storms, these back-to-back events will generate landmark winter weather that requires extra flexibility. I am grateful to the hundreds of first responders and emergency personnel who continue to work around the clock to keep Virginians safe.” Gov. Ralph Northam

The Virginia Department of Transportation is still working on damage from Monday nights’ storm. VDOT says they are now pre-treating the roads before the snowfall is set to begin.