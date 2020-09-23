Virginia Bishops issue guidance on the November election

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — As voters continue to cast their ballots and prepare for election day, Virginia bishops are issuing guidance to help people cast their vote.

Bishop Burbidge of the Catholic Diocese of Arlington and Bishop Knestout of the Diocese of Richmond, highlight the importance of the 2020 presidential election and put together a side by side comparison of the presidential candidates when it comes to their policies, ethics, stance on religious freedom and etc.

Billy Atwell, Diocese of Arlington, Chief Communications Officer said, “The guide is helpful because it does simplify things. Sometimes it’s hard to know where a candidate stands, sometimes there’s an issue that they don’t speak on particularly often, or they speak on some issues so much but it’s in a different context, so we try and boil it down and try and help people understand the core of what that person has said. We use their own words, and we try our best not to ever paraphrase what they say, but actually take from their own quotes something that represents the larger position they have on a issue.”

The three main points the bishops highlight are that..

Many issues are important.

Not all issues have equal moral weight.

Protecting life is paramount.

Atwell said the bishops also offers these guides as an essential framework not only for voting decisions but also for the vital prayer and advocacy that must be done constantly.