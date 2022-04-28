RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The days of needing to take a trip over to your local health department or Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) for copies of birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates are officially behind Virginians. Those in need of copies of certified vital records can now request the documents 100% online.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) launched a new online Vital Records Application Wednesday, April 27, where people can request official copies of the records completely online. The VDH said the entire application can be completed in five minutes.

“We believe the new system will help us meet the needs of our customers faster, and provide them service in a more accessible and convenient way,” said Director of the Office of Vital Records, Seth Austin.

The new online application is the next step for the VDH, after the Office of Vital Records added printable applications and online payments to the website in 2021.

Users can sign the application electronically, upload identification and pay fees entirely online. An application tracking ID is assigned to each application, and users will receive email and/or text updates on the status of their application.

According to the release, the Code of Virginia requires a cost of $12 per certificate search. A fee of $10 is charged for making an amendment to an existing record.

The DMV is also offering vital records services on the go as an option for Virginians with mobile service centers throughout the Commonwealth.

People will still be able to visit local health departments and select DMV locations to request vital records in person.