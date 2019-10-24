Virginia based non-profit celebrates over 50 years of service

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — DidLake celebrated the opening of their new location with a ribbon-cutting as they continue their work in the Manassas area.
DidLake is a documenting imaging company that offers employment to people with disabilities as well as general equal opportunities. The non-profit said their goal is to create an equal work environment for every employee they hire.
Steven Fuhream the business manager for the company said: “We give people with disabilities an opportunity to get good pay, and do a job that they really enjoy doing.”
Not only did they celebrate their ribbon cutting because of their new location but also to celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness month.
