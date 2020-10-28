Virginia bans no-knock warrants as Northam signs new police reform laws

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, file photo, Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, speaks during a Senate session in the temporary chambers at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond, Va. Virginia police chiefs worked with Democratic senators on a bill that adds the use of excessive force and lying as grounds for decertification. The proposal is included in an omnibus police reform bill sponsored by Locke. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said Wednesday that he has signed several bills to reform policing in the state, including legislation that empowers localities to establish civilian reviews boards with subpoena power, creating statewide minimum training standards for officers and a ban on no-knock search warrants.

The governor called for a special session this summer initially to revise the state’s budget after the economic fallout from the pandemic but in the wake of George Floyd’s death in May, the need to address social justice issues felt urgent and compelled lawmakers to push for changes.

Virginia Democrats set an ambitious agenda, proposing measures to prohibit no-knock warrants, ban neck restraints, to eliminate qualified immunity for law enforcement and to give judges and juries the discretion to reduce the charge for assaulting law enforcement officers from a felony to a misdemeanor if the officer is not hurt during the encounter. Northam even announced his own priorities ahead of the session, which included expanding the criteria required for decertification and requiring officers to intervene if they witness a fellow officer attempting to or committing an unlawful use of force.

In the end, after an unprecedented special session that lasted much longer than expected, some measures introduced were passed on party-line votes while others were killed in committee with bipartisan approval.

Lawmakers did approve a ban on no-knock search warrants, a key measure that protesters had called for during demonstrations after the death of Breonna Taylor. Northam on Wednesday announced that Virginia is now the third state in the U.S. to ban such warrants.

The governor’s office provided a list of the police reform and criminal justice bills Northam signed:

“Too many families, in Virginia and across our nation, live in fear of being hurt or killed by police,” Northam said in a statement. “These new laws represent a tremendous step forward in rebuilding trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve. I am grateful to the legislators and advocates who have worked so hard to make this change happen. Virginia is better, more just, and more equitable with these laws on our books.”

State Sen. Mamie Locke (D-Hampton), who sponsored the omnibus bill that was signed into law, called the approved bills “transformative” on Wednesday.

“The deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery woke Americans to a longstanding problem that has existed for generations—and we know Virginia is not immune,” Locke said in a statement in Northam’s announcement. “These are transformative bills that will make Virginians’ lives better, and I’m so proud to see them signed into law.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.