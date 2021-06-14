Virginia Agriculture Week proclaimed by Gov. Northam

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – Governor Ralph Northam has issued a proclamation declaring that June 13-19 is Virginia Agriculture Week to recognize and celebrate the many contributions of the Commonwealth’s agricultural community.

“Agriculture has always been and will continue to be the foundation for growth and prosperity in rural and urban communities across the Commonwealth. As Virginia’s largest private industry, the agriculture sector contributes $70 billion to our economy each year and employs more than 334,000 Virginians. This Virginia Agriculture Week, we are proud to showcase the diversity of Virginia’s agricultural community and the hard work, innovation, and success of our farmers and agribusiness.” Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA)

There will be special events scheduled throughout the week including visits to a variety of farming operations, agriculture research and technology hubs, local food systems, and agribusiness. A full schedule of these events can be found below.