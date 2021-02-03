Virginia AG announces senior staff for re-election campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — On Wednesday, Va. Attorney General Mark Herring announced the senior leadership team who will lead his re-election campaign as he campaigns for a third term in office.

“Our work to make Virginia more safe, more just, and more equitable is only just beginning, and our diverse and talented senior leadership team represents an investment in the future of the Commonwealth,” said Attorney General Mark Herring.

Herring’s team includes:

Farah Melendez as campaign manager. She most recently served as Political Director of the Democratic Attorneys General Association (DAGA.)

Adnan Mohamed as deputy campaign manager and political director. He has extensive campaign experience both in Virginia and at the National level. In the 2020 presidential cycle, he worked on the campaigns of President Joe Biden, as Virginia Voter Activation Director, Mike Bloomberg, as Virginia Political Director, Beto O’Rourke, as National Political Director, and Seth Moulton, as Deputy National Political Director.

Tommy Keefe as finance director. He has served as director of Mark Herring’s One Commonwealth PAC since June 2018, leading a robust national and in-state fundraising operation that has given Attorney General Herring more than $1 million cash on hand as he enters his election year, the most ever for an attorney general candidate at this point in the cycle.

Cassie Moreno as communications director. She joins the Herring campaign having most recently served as Press Secretary on Virginia Senator Mark Warner’s 2020 re-election campaign.

André Earls as press secretary. She most recently served as Staff Assistant in the office of Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.). During the 2020 Presidential cycle, André worked on both the Kamala Harris and Michael Bloomberg campaigns as a Field Organizer and Press Assistant, respectively.

“This is a team with deep Virginia connections and a wealth of experience who will help us share our record of progressive achievement and accomplishments with Virginians in every corner of the Commonwealth,” said Herring in a statement.

The 2021 Virginia Attorney General election will be held on Nov. 2.