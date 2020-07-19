Virginia adopts workplace standards to protect workers from COVID-19

"Workers should not have to sacrifice their health and safety to earn a living, especially during an ongoing global pandemic"

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– The Virginia Department of Labor and Industry’s Safety and Health Codes said workplace standards this will take effect the week of July 27th. The new standards will require employees to mandate social distancing, wear face coverings, notify all employees within 24 hours if a co-worker test positive for the virus, regularly clean surfaces, regularly clean high-contact surfaces, including bathrooms and shared tools or equipment.

Governor Ralph Northam said,

“Workers should not have to sacrifice their health and safety to earn a living, especially during an ongoing global pandemic. Virginia has stepped up to protect workers from COVID-19 creating the nations first enforceable workplace safety requirements.”

According to the state standards, employees who are known or suspected to be positive for COVID-19 cannot return to work for 10 days or until they receive two consecutive negative tests.