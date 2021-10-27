Virginia achieves top 10 performance in the nation for COVID-19 vaccinations

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Virginia ranks 10th in the nation for the percentage of its population vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state received the ranking from a recent New York Times article. More than 82% of residents ages 18 and older have received at least one dose and 74% of adults are fully vaccinated.

Almost 6 million people have received the vaccine, and nearly 12 million shots have been given. To put that into perspective, Virginia has roughly 8.5 million residents.

“We’ve reached the top ten because so many Virginians have worked so hard for so long. It’s something we can all be proud of. Vaccines will soon be available for children, and thousands of adults are getting boosters. This is all great news.” Gov. Ralph Northam

According to a press release from the governor’s office, new data shows that COVID-19 cases are decreasing:

•Cases have declined to 1,500 per day as of Oct. 26

• Cases see a 40% drop over the last two weeks

• Hospitalizations have fallen to 42% over the last four weeks

• Virginia has vaccinated more than two-thirds of eligible children

• More than 403,000 residents have received a booster shot

Courtesy: New York Times

Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia by visiting vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.