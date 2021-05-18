Virginia ABC stores to no longer require masks for fully vaccinated customers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fully vaccinated customers shopping at ABC stores in Virginia will no longer be required to wear their masks. Employees will also be able to choose to work without a mask if they are fully vaccinated.

Virginia ABC says anyone who is more than two weeks out from receiving their final vaccine dose can enter the store without wearing a mask.

Customers and employees who are not fully vaccinated have to continue wearing their masks. ABC suggests curbside pickup or home delivery for anyone unable to wear a mask.

