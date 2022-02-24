(WFXR) — Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores across the Commonwealth will return to normal operating hours in March.

Stores will open their doors at 10 a.m. every day starting Tuesday, March 1. However, closing times will remain the same and vary depending on the store.

“With COVID-19 case numbers once again falling in Virginia, we are now able to return to our normal operating hours,” said Travis Hill, chief executive officer of Virginia ABC. “We truly appreciate our retail team’s dedication and flexibility throughout this pandemic, and we look forward to serving our customers with expanded hours soon.”

Since Jan. 24, ABC stores reduced hours — opening at noon — as a response to increasing COVID cases.

Shoppers were also given an alternative to in-store shopping by allowing customers to place orders online on the Virginia ABC website.

All the stores will continue to monitor information regarding COVID and future store operations will be determined on a case-by-case basis.