Virginia ABC stores resuming pre-pandemic hours on Friday

g under reduced hours for more than a year amid the coronavirus pandemic, all Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores are ready to return to pre-pandemic operating hours on Friday.

Starting Friday, May 14, officials say all Virginia ABC stores will open by 10 a.m. every day, except from some stores that regularly open later on Sundays.

Meanwhile, store closing times — which returned to pre-pandemic hours in June 2020 — will reportedly stay the same and vary by store.

“With COVID-19 case numbers falling in Virginia and vaccinations increasing, we feel it is now safe to return to our normal operating hours,” said Travis Hill, CEO of Virginia ABC. “We truly appreciate our retail team’s dedication and flexibility throughout this pandemic, and we look forward to serving our customers with expanded hours soon.”

However, Virginia ABC says the following safety measures recommended by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the CDC will stay in place in all 393 stores:

A face mask requirement for customers and store employees, but Virginia ABC will continue to make every effort to offer a face mask to customers who arrive without one

Plexiglas shields at registers

Floor markers to ensure customers stand at least six feet apart from one another

Daily cleaning and sanitizing, paying special attention to checkout counters and the other most frequented areas, as well as the high-touch surfaces, such as door handles and knobs

Hand sanitizer at registers for customer and employee use

In addition, customers can still place orders online for curbside pickup or home delivery in nearly all areas of the Commonwealth. For a list of Virginia ABC stores and their operating hours, follow this link.