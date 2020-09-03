Virginia ABC stores post a considerable increase in fiscal year 2020 revenue

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Alcohol sales have been on the rise nationwide due to the uncertainty of the pandemic.

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) released its unaudited statements for fiscal year 2020 showing a gross revenue of $1.2 billion, up $117 million from last year.

According to Virginia ABC “During FY 2020, retail sales grew 18%, with 12 new ABC stores generating nearly $18.3 million in sales.”

“This growth is a testament to our efforts to improve customer experience by providing an assortment of products geared to consumer preferences and opening new store locations where population growth dictates” said Chief Executive Officer, Travis Hill, of Virginia ABC.

The top selling brand of the year is Tito’s Handmade Vodka.