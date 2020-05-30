Virginia ABC limiting some whiskey purchases

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC)– A high demand on Whiskey products has led to new limitations by the Virginia ABC.

The limit allows for the purchase of just one bottle per day, or per license number.

Products on the list are now limited to one bottle per customer or license number per day. These products are available for purchase in-store only. They are not available via online ordering. The list of these products is available on our website: https://t.co/sAxCOat0kD — Virginia ABC (@VirginiaABC) May 27, 2020

These products are also not available for online purchase.

Here is the full list of products.

1792 Bottled in Bond

1792 Full Proof Bourbon

1792 High Rye Whiskey

1792 Single Barrel Bourbon

Ancient Ancient Age Bourbon 1.75

Ancient Ancient Age 1 Liter

Angel’s Envy Cask Strength

Angel’s Envy Port Barrel

Angel’s Envy Rye Whiskey

Blanton Single Barrel 375

Blanton Single Barrel 750

Booker’s Bourbon

Buffalo Trace 1.75

Buffalo Trace 750

Bulleit Bourbon Barrel Strength

Crown Royal Peach

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Bourbon

Eagle Rare 10yr 1.75

Eagle Rare 10yr 375

Eagle Rare 10yr 750

Elijah Craig 21 Year Single Barrel Bourbon

Elmer T Lee

Henry McKenna Single Barrel 750

High West A Midwinter Nights Dram

Jefferson Ocean Aged At Sea Cask Strength

Jefferson’s Chef’s Collaboration

Jefferson’s Pichon Baron Oak Cask Finish

Jefferson’s Reserve Old Rum Cask Finish

Jefferson’s Reserve Pritchard Hill Cab Cask Finish

Larceny Barrel Proof

Michter’s Limited Release Single Barrel 10 Yr Rye

Michter’s Single Barrel 10 Yr. Bourbon

Michter’s Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon

Michter’s Toasted Sour Mash

Michter’s US 1 Sour Mash

Pikesville Rye 110 Proof

Sazerac Rye 6 Yr

Stagg Jr.

Very Old Barton 1.75

Whistlepig 12 Yr

Whistlepig 15 Yr

Whistlepig Cask Strength

Whistlepig Farm Stock Rye Crop 3

Suntory Yamazaki 12 Yr Whisky 750

LATEST HEADLINES: